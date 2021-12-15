Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Down 7%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 15,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,430,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNMR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 79.9% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 208,054 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 124.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 64,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 232.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 567,354 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
