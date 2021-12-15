Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Down 7%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 15,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,430,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNMR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 79.9% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 208,054 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 124.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 64,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 232.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 567,354 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

