Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.