California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.69

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.69 and last traded at $68.69, with a volume of 4030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 432,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,863,000 after acquiring an additional 255,118 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,697,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.