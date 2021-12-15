Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Up 4.1%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.10. Approximately 12,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 555,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

DNLI has been the topic of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.95 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,959. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

