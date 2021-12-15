Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.94

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 28732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,535,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,510,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,340,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,590,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

