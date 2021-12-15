Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 445,222 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,444,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 324,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,945,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,303,000 after purchasing an additional 241,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 185,142 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 172,365 shares during the period.

EWG opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

