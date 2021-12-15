Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

EVERTEC stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.89. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

