Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 640 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,886 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 843,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,664,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after acquiring an additional 552,028 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $123.52 and a 1-year high of $162.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.94 and its 200 day moving average is $154.42.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

