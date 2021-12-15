SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Boosted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,408,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 555.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

