Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 26,477 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,477 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of X. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,138,000 after purchasing an additional 554,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,509,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

