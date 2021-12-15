Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $19.20 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,137 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after buying an additional 174,933 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

