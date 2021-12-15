Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

