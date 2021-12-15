Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRTX. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,028,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

