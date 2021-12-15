Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRTX. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.
Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,028,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
