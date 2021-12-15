Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ADGI opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30. Adagio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,138,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,690,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,094,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,690,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

