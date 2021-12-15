Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

AUD opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21. Audacy has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Audacy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 16,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $48,834.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth $27,094,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth $580,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth $2,435,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

