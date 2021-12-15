Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

APEN opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $219.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc purchased 683,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at $6,125,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at $1,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.