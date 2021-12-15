MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) CEO Daniel Lee Lewis Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) CEO Daniel Lee Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $19,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MoSys stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. MoSys, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $10.75.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 97.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MoSys by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,143 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoSys by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MoSys by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,359 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MoSys during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

