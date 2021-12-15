MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) CEO Daniel Lee Lewis Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) CEO Daniel Lee Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $19,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MoSys stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. MoSys, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $10.75.
MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 97.76%.
About MoSys
MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.
Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.