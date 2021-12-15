bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BPOSY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.78) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, bpost SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

bpost SA/NV stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. bpost SA/NV has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

