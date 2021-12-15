Strs Ohio Sells 1,023 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.