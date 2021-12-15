DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after acquiring an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 924.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $193.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.78. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,646,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $619,498.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,798 shares of company stock worth $10,028,750. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

