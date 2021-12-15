WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

WOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOW opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.99.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

