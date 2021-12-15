DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 142.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Insulet by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $255.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.25 and a 200-day moving average of $287.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

