Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after buying an additional 185,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

