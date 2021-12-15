Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,164,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,622,000 after buying an additional 37,473 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -121.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -845.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

