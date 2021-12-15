Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 377 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $388.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.04 and a 200 day moving average of $370.12. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.