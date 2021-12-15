Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 65,878 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,878 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $31,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,925,000 after purchasing an additional 382,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,492,000 after purchasing an additional 291,333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SBH opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

