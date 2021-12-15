EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

EVER stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal purchased 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $29,048.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 249,859 shares of company stock worth $3,499,966 and have sold 33,790 shares worth $669,063. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in EverQuote by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

