Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $166.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

IBP opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $95.81 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $5,960,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

