Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) Declares GBX 0.75 Dividend

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) declared a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RLE opened at GBX 38.24 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.96. The stock has a market cap of £68.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69. Real Estate Investors has a 52 week low of GBX 30.85 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 43 ($0.57).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

