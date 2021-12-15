U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

