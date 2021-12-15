Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PFO opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

