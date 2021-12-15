Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE PFO opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
