Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 39.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,966 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3,580.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,650. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.