Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Cable One worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,699.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,783.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,873.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 885 shares of company stock worth $1,604,877 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

