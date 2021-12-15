New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.50.

NYSE:MHK opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

