Comparing Suncrest Bank (SBKK) & The Competition

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS: SBKK) is one of 321 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Suncrest Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Suncrest Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A Suncrest Bank Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Suncrest Bank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Suncrest Bank Competitors 2157 8956 7241 508 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 11.23%. Given Suncrest Bank’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Suncrest Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Suncrest Bank and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million N/A 12.54 Suncrest Bank Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.01

Suncrest Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Suncrest Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Suncrest Bank competitors beat Suncrest Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

