Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.10

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 6096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZOO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,494,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $15,540,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth about $267,492,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

