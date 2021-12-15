Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.10

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 6096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.