PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 4.1%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.26. 1,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,394,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.87) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,386,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

