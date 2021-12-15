PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 4.1%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.26. 1,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,394,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,386,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
