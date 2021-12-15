Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.84

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.84 and last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 57,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,035,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $917,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 37.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 45.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.