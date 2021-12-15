Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT at C$88.78

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$88.78.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (down previously from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$86.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.31. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$67.02 and a 1-year high of C$86.60. The stock has a market cap of C$104.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

