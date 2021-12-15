Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Target Price at C$198.46

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$198.46.

Several brokerages have commented on FNV. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE:FNV opened at C$168.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$175.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$180.43. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The firm has a market cap of C$32.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.09. The company had revenue of C$398.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 24.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,858.49. Also, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total transaction of C$921,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.