Brokerages Set LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Price Target at $13.00

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $95.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

