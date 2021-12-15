NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.05. 7,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,856,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.16.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $914.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.