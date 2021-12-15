Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 3,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 770,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCPH. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

