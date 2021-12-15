Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 5.9%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.19. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 143,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

