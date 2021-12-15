United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Down 69.3% in November

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the November 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ UTME opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. United Time Technology has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $107.33.

United Time Technology Company Profile

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

