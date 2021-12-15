Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Rises By 94.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the November 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

TDIV stock opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $62.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $96,000.

