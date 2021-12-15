Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Short Interest Up 99.4% in November

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a growth of 99.4% from the November 15th total of 67,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 511,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

