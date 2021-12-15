Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Insider Peter G. Traber Sells 4,083 Shares

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) insider Peter G. Traber sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $12,208.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SELB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth $45,000. Natixis bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

