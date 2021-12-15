Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Insider Peter G. Traber Sells 4,083 Shares

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) insider Peter G. Traber sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $12,208.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.70.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth $45,000. Natixis bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.
Selecta Biosciences Company Profile
Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.
