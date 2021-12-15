New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Tapestry by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.