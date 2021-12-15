New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Henry Schein worth $12,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

